Canada

Statistics Canada workers experienced violence, harassment during Census work: documents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2023 1:49 pm
Click to play video: 'New census shows 1 in 5 Canadians is foreign-born'
New census shows 1 in 5 Canadians is foreign-born
WATCH - New census shows 1 in 5 Canadians is foreign-born – Oct 25, 2017
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.

The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.

In some of the most extreme examples, data show employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.

Click to play video: 'Immigration makes up largest portion of population since Confederation: Statistics Canada'
Immigration makes up largest portion of population since Confederation: Statistics Canada

There were 137 cases of people’s dogs being aggressive or biting employees and 158 reports of slips, trips or falls.

Details pertaining to the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted, as is information about any workplace fatalities.

The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

