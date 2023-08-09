Menu

Crime

Fatal collision on Highway 52 being investigated by Manitoba RCMP

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 1:45 pm
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment.
RCMP St- Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File
One person is dead and another injured following a fatal collision on a Manitoba highway.

St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Aug. 8 on Highway 52 at approximately 2:05 p.m. The incident, according to police, occurred just west of Provincial Road 216 in the RM of Hanover.

Police said a semi-trailer, driven by a 43-year-old man from Steinbach, is believed to have collided with a pickup truck. Both vehicles were heading westbound on the highway. The truck, they noted, was moving slowly and “may have come to a near stop” when it was struck from behind.

The truck driver, an 81-year-old man from Mitchell, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-trailer driver suffered minor physical injuries.

In a press release on Aug. 9, officers said they are continuing to investigate the incident alongside an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.

