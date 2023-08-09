Brandon police investigate homicide on 12th Street

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brandon, Man., are investigating a homicide after a man died on 12th Street Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the scene just before 11:45 p.m., with the report of an unconscious man, but despite emergency life-saving efforts by witnesses prior to their arrival, the victim — who police say had serious injuries — was pronounced dead.

Brandon’s major crime unit continues to investigate with the help of forensic identification.