Canada

Search and rescue crews help Okanagan residents with heat, heights

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 1:49 pm
a picture of the COSAR emblem on the side of a vehicle. View image in full screen
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. Megan Turcato / Global News
Central Okanagan search and rescue crews were sent in all directions during the long weekend.

The first of two calls on Saturday saw crews attend to a mountain biker on the Kettle Valley Railway who’d become disoriented in the heat.

“The rider had been dropped off at the bottom of June Springs Road with the intention of mountain biking to the KVR and then home to Penticton,” COSAR officials said.

“However the rider was ill prepared as he did not take any water with him and became very dehydrated and disoriented.”

A nine-person team retrieved the man and brought him out to a waiting ambulance.

Search manager Duane Tresnich said he’d like to remind riders to ensure they are properly prepared for the heat.

On Saturday night, COSAR was called to assist the ambulance service at Oyama Lake Lodge, where a man had fallen from a deck at one of the cabins on the far side of the lake.

He was in need of transportation to a waiting ambulance, though by the time COSAR members arrived the ambulance team had managed the extraction and he was on route to the hospital.

Finally, on Sunday, COSAR’s dog team was called out for a mutual aid call assisting Penticton Search and Rescue in looking for a missing man in the Cawston area. The result of that search has not been made available.

