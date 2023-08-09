Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 9

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 9'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, Aug. 9
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Metric Design with easy interior enhancements and Crumbl Cookies opens in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Interior home upgrades: Décor and Design

There are ways to upgrade the interior of a home without breaking the bank.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says this can include new window coverings and being selective with what is being put into spaces.

Palibroda offers up her tips and tricks for easy enhancements in Décor and Design.

Click to play video: 'Interior home upgrades: Décor and Design'
Interior home upgrades: Décor and Design

Touring Crumbl Cookies in Experience Saskatoon

A new bakery in Saskatoon is tantalizing the tastebuds.

Crumbl Cookies is open in Brighton, offering a weekly rotation of cookies along with fan favourites.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with manager Rachelle Kasdorf about why they opened in Saskatoon and why the cookies are so popular.

Click to play video: 'Touring Crumbl Cookies in Experience Saskatoon'
Touring Crumbl Cookies in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Trending Now

Scattered showers — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Aug. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 9'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 9
Global News Morning SaskatoonDecor and DesignCOOKIESBakeryMetric DesignCrumbl CookiesCrumbl Cookies SaskatoonInterrior Design
