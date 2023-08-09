Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Aug. 9

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Metric Design with easy interior enhancements and Crumbl Cookies opens in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Aug. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Interior home upgrades: Décor and Design

There are ways to upgrade the interior of a home without breaking the bank.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says this can include new window coverings and being selective with what is being put into spaces.

Palibroda offers up her tips and tricks for easy enhancements in Décor and Design.

3:41 Interior home upgrades: Décor and Design

Touring Crumbl Cookies in Experience Saskatoon

A new bakery in Saskatoon is tantalizing the tastebuds.

Story continues below advertisement

Crumbl Cookies is open in Brighton, offering a weekly rotation of cookies along with fan favourites.

Emily-May Simmonds speaks with manager Rachelle Kasdorf about why they opened in Saskatoon and why the cookies are so popular.

3:36 Touring Crumbl Cookies in Experience Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Aug. 9

Scattered showers — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Wednesday, Aug. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.