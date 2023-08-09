Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lifted black truck involved in hit and run that left Vernon women injured

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 10:50 am
A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE. A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two women were injured in Vernon early Sunday when a lifted black truck ran into them, then took off, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street. Bystanders came to the aid of the women, who were later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When RCMP arrived, they said they learned the women were struck by a lifted, black, Dodge 1500. A lifted truck is one that has been modified to raise the suspension so it appears higher off the ground.

“The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene northbound on 30th Street,” RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Family of man presumed drowned on Kalamalka Lake hopes sonar experts can help with recovery'
Family of man presumed drowned on Kalamalka Lake hopes sonar experts can help with recovery

Officers who were dispatched to find the truck were unsuccessful so they are appealing to the public for help.

Story continues below advertisement

We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information, about this hit and run, Const. Chris Terleski said.

Trending Now

We’re also asking businesses in the area to review their video surveillance and contact police if they have any footage from the time of the incident that may assist the investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or nokscrimestoppers.com

Click to play video: 'Program to tackle mental health'
Program to tackle mental health
RCMPvernon rcmpVernon crimeNorth Okanagan Vernon RCMPVernon hit-and-runblack lifted truck involved in hit and runwomen injured in vernon hit and run
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices