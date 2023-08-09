Lifted black truck involved in hit and run that left Vernon women injured

Send this page to someone via email

Two women were injured in Vernon early Sunday when a lifted black truck ran into them, then took off, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 29th Avenue and 30th Street. Bystanders came to the aid of the women, who were later taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When RCMP arrived, they said they learned the women were struck by a lifted, black, Dodge 1500. A lifted truck is one that has been modified to raise the suspension so it appears higher off the ground.

“The suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the scene northbound on 30th Street,” RCMP said.

Officers who were dispatched to find the truck were unsuccessful so they are appealing to the public for help.

We’d like to speak to anyone who witnessed, or has information, about this hit and run, Const. Chris Terleski said.

We’re also asking businesses in the area to review their video surveillance and contact police if they have any footage from the time of the incident that may assist the investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or nokscrimestoppers.com