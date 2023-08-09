Menu

Traffic

Driver ejected following County Road 6 crash in Douro area: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 9, 2023 5:36 pm
Peterborough County OPP investigate County Road 6 crash north of Norwood
A section of County Road 6, north of Norwood, was closed overnight following a serious single vehicle collision on Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the scene near County Road 40 just after 8 p.m. to find a vehicle off the roadway. Two people were assessed by paramedics and at least one was transported to hospital. Peterborough County OPP are investigating the cause of the collision.
A woman was airlifted to a trauma centre after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash on County Road 6 in Douro-Dummer Township east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 6 near County Road 40 just after 8.m. and found a vehicle off the roadway.

Peterborough Coounty OPP say a homeowner in the area advised that a vehicle drove into the ditch and came to a stop after striking their driveway and gate to the property.

The caller located a 70-year-old woman who had been ejected from the vehicle, OPP said.

The driver was transported via Ornge air ambulance r to a trauma centre.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

