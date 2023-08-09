Driver ejected following County Road 6 crash in Douro area: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was airlifted to a trauma centre after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash on County Road 6 in Douro-Dummer Township east of Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of County Road 6 near County Road 40 just after 8.m. and found a vehicle off the roadway.

Peterborough Coounty OPP say a homeowner in the area advised that a vehicle drove into the ditch and came to a stop after striking their driveway and gate to the property.

The caller located a 70-year-old woman who had been ejected from the vehicle, OPP said.

The driver was transported via Ornge air ambulance r to a trauma centre.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video/dash camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.