Traffic

BC Highway Patrol seeking witnesses to fatal rollover on Okanagan Connector

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 8:11 pm
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. View image in full screen
File photo of a police vehicle with its emergency lights on. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press
The public’s help is sought as B.C. Highway Patrol investigates a fatal weekend crash that claimed the life of an Okanagan teenager.

According to the RCMP, the crash happened early Sunday, around 12:30 a.m., along the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C).

The rollover happened near the Trepanier offramp in Peachland, B.C., and involved just one vehicle. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

“(The) initial investigation indicates that a westbound, green Volkswagen Golf exited its lane of travel and rolled into the oncoming lanes,” said BC Highway Patrol.

“One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the remaining occupants were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Along with police, personnel from fire and rescue, BC emergency health services and the BC Coroner Service were also on scene.

The Kelowna detachment of BC Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation, with police saying speed and impaired driving have not been ruled out as contributing factors.

If you witnessed the incident or have dashcam video of green Volkswagen Golf prior to it rolling over, you’re asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354.

