Politics

Alberta minister says federal strings on electricity climate funding a ‘threat’

By Paula Tran The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2023 6:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal government announces new sustainable jobs bill'
Federal government announces new sustainable jobs bill
Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced the federal government’s long-awaited sustainable jobs bill Thursday, which is aimed at helping workers transition to a green economy. The legislation includes creating a partnership council to advise the government on job creation, publishing an action plan every five years and establishing a sustainable secretariat to ensure coherent policies across government departments – Jun 15, 2023
Alberta Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz says Ottawa is threatening the province by suggesting it will withhold federal funding from electricity projects that don’t reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Federal Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson made the comment in Vancouver.

He says billions of dollars in tax credits and grants will be tied to progress toward Ottawa’s target for a net-zero electricity grid by 2035.

But Schulz calls that statement a threat and says it’s no way to start a conversation.

She says meeting the goal is completely unrealistic for Alberta.

She says Alberta’s United Conservative Party government is talking with Ottawa about flexibility for the province but couldn’t say what concessions the province is seeking.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to soon release regulations for moving Canada toward a net-zero grid.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

