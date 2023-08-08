Preston switches to blue as Progressive Conservatives’ Twila Grosse wins byelection

Send this page to someone via email

Progressive Conservative Twila Grosse has won the provincial byelection in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston.

Grosse beat out Colter Simmonds of the NDP and Liberal Carlo Simmons, who were both in a race for second place in the five-way contest about an hour after polls closed Tuesday night.

With 28 of 29 polls reporting at 10 p.m., Grosse had 1,914 votes. Simmonds was next with 1,091 votes, followed by Simmons at 978.

The byelection, called on July 7, became necessary after Liberal Angela Simmonds stepped down in April.

Health care, affordable housing, gas prices and economic development were among the main issues during the campaign.



There were 11,125 registered voters in the riding according to Elections Nova Scotia.



Heading into the byelection, the governing Progressive Conservatives held 31 seats in the provincial legislature, followed by the Liberals with 16 seats, the New Democrats with six and one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.