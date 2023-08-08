Jays place Kiermaier on 10-day injured list

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list.

The club says the outfield suffered a cut to his right elbow and the move is retroactive to Aug. 7.

Keirmaier was injured in Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox when he made a leaping catch against the centre-field fence at Fenway Park.

The resulting cut required eight stitches to close.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes has been called up from the Blue Jay’s triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. and will be available for Tuesday’s road game with the Cleveland Guardians.

Lukes previously helped secure a 4-3 comeback win over the Detroit Tigers back in July after hitting an RBI double in the 10th inning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.