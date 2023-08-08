Woman, 32, killed in Pukatawagan off-road vehicle rollover

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was killed and two others received minor injuries when an off-road vehicle rolled over on a Pukatawagan road, Manitoba RCMP say.

The incident happened in the early morning of Aug. 2 on the main road of the community, also known as Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

Police said the vehicle, which was driven by a 21-year-old, lost control and rolled around 1:30 a.m., throwing its three occupants onto the road.

The driver and another 21-year-old were treated at the local nursing station with minor injuries, while the other passenger, 32, was taken to Winnipeg, where she died of her injuries two days later.

Police said none of the women were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Pukatawagan RCMP continue to investigate.