Sky’s the limit: Decommissioned B.C. aircraft to hit the auction block

Have you ever dreamed of living in a decommissioned aircraft? Or are you a sculptor looking for unique materials to work with?

An upcoming auction in Abbotsford might have just what you’re looking for.

The University of the Fraser Valley’s Aerospace Campus is retiring a Boeing 727, a 737 and a pair of 1960 de Havilland aircraft that were once used as instructional aids for students.

On Aug. 31, they’ll be hitting the auction block, with funds going to the university.

“The best scenario — somebody buys it and they want to repurpose the big airplane into a big Airbnb or something like that,” Sam Garandza, an auctioneer with Able Auctions, told Global News.

“I wouldn’t want to see it go for scrap. I want to see it go to somebody who is an end user who wants to turn it into something interesting for the world to see.”

Some of the aircraft have an interesting pedigree. The two de Havilland Tracker Firecats are former military aircraft that were converted for use as water bombers by the Saskatchewan government.

The Boeing is the same model of aircraft that notorious U.S. “skyjacker” D.B. Cooper leapt from in 1971 wearing a business suit, a parachute and a pack stuffed with $200,000.

“They actually had the opening in the back of the airplane that they changed after that because he was able to open the plane and jump out mid-flight,” Garandza said.

There are, of course, caveats to the sale — the first of which is that the buyer has to arrange and pay for their transportation. None of the planes is certified to fly, and none of their parts can be re-used in a working aircraft.

Remco Bergman, the project manager spearheading the sale, said he hopes the aircraft fetch a good price, but that the university will be happy so long as it breaks even.

“There’s always a market, he said.

“There’s always a seller and always a buyer, we just need to find the right buyer to pay the price that we want that’s acceptable to their budget.

“There’s all kinds of things you could do with (them), you could create sheds, you could make lawn ornaments … if you’re an artist, the propellers are gorgeous. These are rotary nine engines, you could clean up the engines and make coffee tables or beautiful art pieces.”

UFV spokesperson Darren McDonald said the programs that used the equipment wound down in 2019, and that the university had offered the aircraft and equipment to other departments before putting them up for sale.

Now they’re at the “decluttering” phase, and aiming to use the aerospace campus for other courses like electrical apprenticeships and women in trades programs.

“So that will allow us to offer more and different programming for our community and engage the next generation of learners,” he said.

“An auction is always an exciting thing.”

Along with the three planes, would-be buyers can also bid on an aircraft hull, a Boeing 737 tail piece and a variety of equipment and tools.

The university is holding an in-person preview on Aug. 30, with the auction taking place online on Aug. 31.

You can find out more about the auction at Able Auctions’ website.