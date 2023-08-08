Menu

Canada

Public memorial in Penticton on Wednesday for fallen wildland firefighter

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 4:27 pm
The public memorial service for fallen wildland firefighter Zak Muise will take place in Penticton on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who had moved from Ontario to Kelowna to fight fires, died on July 28 in northern B.C., when his ATV rolled over a steep drop on a gravel road.

Muise worked for a private company, Bigcat Wildfire in Summerland, and was deployed 150 kilometres north of Fort St. John, helping battle the Donnie Creek wildfire.

The memorial will run along South Beach Drive beside Skaha Lake. The service will commence at the gazebo in Skaha Lake Park.

A celebration of life is also planned for Aug. 20 in Simcoe, Ont.

“Zak gave his life fighting the Donnie Creek fire in the Fort St. John area,” reads a public announcement for Wednesday’s memorial. “Please join us in remembering and honouring his life.

“Zak will be deeply missed and never forgotten.”

Muise’s family says those wishing to donate in Zak’s memory can contribute to the Canadian Critical Incident Stress Foundation, which supports first responders, veterans and their families.

