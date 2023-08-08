Columbia Shuswap district to boaters: Stay out of areas under evacuation order

Send this page to someone via email

With two wildfires burning on opposite sides of Adams Lake, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a reminder on Tuesday to local boaters.

That message: Stay out of areas under evacuation order.

“Evacuation orders are still in place for a wide area affected by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire,” the regional district said. “That means no one except emergency personnel should be accessing those areas.

“This is critical to ensure the safety of the public and first responders. No access also helps ensure the security of the properties which have been evacuated.

“No one wants to return home and find they have been the victim of theft.”

On the east side of Adams Lake is the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire (4,823 hectares). On the west side of the lake is the Bush Creek East fire (1,789 hectares).

Both fires have spawned evacuation alerts and orders, though the BC Wildfire Service reported stable conditions on Monday for the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

Among the areas under evacuation alert or order is the Agate Bay boat launch, which is closed to all recreational boaters.

The CSRD says the security of evacuees’ homes is a top priority, and that security has been contracted to patrol the area.

“Yesterday, security staff were taunted by boaters. RCMP has been informed and will be investigating,” the regional district said.

“Security is in place for the protection of the properties. These personnel deserve to be treated with respect.”

According to the CSRD, police and conservation officers will be conducting patrols to prevent boats from entering areas under evacuation order.

“Should there be continued issues with boaters attempting to access the area,” the regional district said, “additional security resources will be deployed.”