Canada

People stuck for hours on mountain top in Banff National Park

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 10:59 am
Sulphur mountain in Banff, Alberta, Monday, July 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Sulphur mountain in Banff, Alberta, Monday, July 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes
An undisclosed number of people have been trapped for hours on a mountain in Banff National Park.

On Tuesday, the RCMP told Global News that as of 7:55 a.m., helicopters were being called in to bring people to the bottom of Sulphur Mountain.

The RCMP did not say what led to the people being trapped on the mountain.

Global News has reached out to Parks Canada for more information.

More to come…

