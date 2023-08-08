Kingston police assist firefighters in downtown fire investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they’re assisting local firefighters after a house caught fire on Rideau Street on Tuesday morning.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says crews were called to the 200-block of Rideau Street at 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the two-storey, semi-detached home, they say smoke was billowing from the rear of the building.

The flames were quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated.

Three tenants have been displaced. There are no injuries, and firefighters have yet to determine a damage estimate for the building.

Although Kingston police were called in by firefighters, police did not provide any additional information when asked. A police spokesperson said updates would be provided when they are available.