Local

your local region

National

Canada

Kingston police assist firefighters in downtown fire investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 8, 2023 11:04 am
A fire on Rideau Street has displaced three tenants, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue. View image in full screen
A fire on Rideau Street has displaced three tenants, according to Kingston Fire and Rescue. Aryn Strickland / Global News
Kingston police say they’re assisting local firefighters after a house caught fire on Rideau Street on Tuesday morning.

Kingston Fire and Rescue says crews were called to the 200-block of Rideau Street at 4:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the two-storey, semi-detached home, they say smoke was billowing from the rear of the building.

The flames were quickly extinguished and the building was ventilated.

Three tenants have been displaced. There are no injuries, and firefighters have yet to determine a damage estimate for the building.

Although Kingston police were called in by firefighters, police did not provide any additional information when asked. A police spokesperson said updates would be provided when they are available.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

