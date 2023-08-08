Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp, Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, power bowls in Healthy Living, and Aces Flying Pig Races at the Saskatoon Ex.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 8, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Skilled labour shortage impacts economy: MP Brad Redekopp

Last year, the Conference Board of Canada projected Saskatoon would have the strongest growth among all Canadian cities. However, it said a lack of skilled labour could stand in the way of growing the economy.

Saskatoon West MP Brad Redekopp has been working on Bill C-286, which would shorten the time it takes to have credentials recognized.

Redekopp joins Chris Carr to discuss the work that is being done in Ottawa to deal with the skilled labour shortage.

Story continues below advertisement

4:12 Skilled labour shortage impacting economic growth: MP Brad Redekopp

Self-government, AFN meetings: Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand

It is a historic milestone for Whitecap Dakota First Nation after a self-government treaty was signed into law.

Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand offers his thoughts on this historic step away from the Indian Act.

Arcand also speaks about the recent AFN meetings and the North American Indigenous Games that just wrapped up in Nova Scotia.

3:47 Self-government, AFN meetings: Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand

Fueling up with power bowls: Healthy Living

Summer is the perfect time to get creative with all the fresh vegetables available locally, and along with this creativity comes the opportunity to boost metabolism, and support gut and immune health.

Story continues below advertisement

Naturopathic Dr. Jacqui Fleury says one of the best ways to turn an average salad into “rocket fuel” is by creating a power bowl.

Fleury demonstrates the best foods for creating the perfect power bowl in Health Living.

4:41 Fueling up with power bowls: Healthy Living

Aces Flying Pig Races at the Saskatoon Ex

The Aces Flying Pig Races return to the Saskatoon Ex for 2023.

Serious swine athletes vie for glory as they race around the track.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Andrew Pogson as the pigs race around the track.

1:39 Aces Flying Pig Races at the Saskatoon Ex

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 8

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Story continues below advertisement