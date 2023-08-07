Man, teen arrested in Sioux Valley, Man. homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man and 17-year-old boy from Sioux Valley First Nation have been arrested in connection with a shooting in the community Saturday evening.

Virden RCMP responded to reports of a shooting in Sioux Valley just after 5 p.m. on August 5. Mounties found a 21-year-old man who had been shot and transported him to hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An investigation led officers to two males from the community and arrested them without incident.

Jeremy Blacksmith, 41, was charged with second-degree murder and other weapons offences. The 17-year-old was charged with weapons offences. Both were remanded into custody.

The investigation continues and no other suspects have been identified.

RCMP asks that anyone who may have witnessed the murder or who may have information related to it to contact the Virden RCMP at 204-748-2046.

Story continues below advertisement