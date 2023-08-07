Menu

Share

Heavy rain coming for parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick: Environment Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2023 2:37 pm
Heavy rainfall returns to Halifax area just 2 weeks after historic flooding
Heavy rainfall poured throughout several areas in Nova Scotia on Saturday, just two weeks after the province endured historic flash flooding. The main areas affected were Dartmouth and Bedford, and although the reports of flooding in those areas has subsided, it still sent momentary shocks across the region. Vanessa Wright reports.
Share

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement enveloping most of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

It says a low-pressure system over the Great Lakes will move over the Maritimes on Tuesday night, bringing with it heavy rain tapering to showers by Wednesday evening.

The weather agency says rainfall could exceed 50 millimetres over the northern half of New Brunswick.

The same system is expected to bring up to 50 millimetres of rain to some parts of Nova Scotia.

It says at this time there is a high degree of uncertainty among meteorologists about rainfall amounts and where they may be the heaviest.Parts of Nova Scotia are soaked and still reeling from a torrential downpour that triggered floods on July 22 and swept four people to their deaths.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2023.

