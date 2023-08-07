Menu

Canada

Canada’s military will start phasing out old housing benefit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2023 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Rent‘flation’'
Rent‘flation’
How do high interest rates affect rental prices and what does that mean for the housing market? Real estate broker Nick Marcou joins Global’s Laura Casella with his take – May 25, 2023
Canada’s military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.

The Armed Forces announced plans in March to create a new housing allowance that is based on salary, rather than where a soldier is posted.

It was estimated the move would make thousands of people eligible for the new allowance while cutting off thousands of others.

Click to play video: 'Rental market crisis: Canadians struggle as prices soar, supplies dwindle and demand rises'
Rental market crisis: Canadians struggle as prices soar, supplies dwindle and demand rises

The military said that would result in a savings of $30 million a year.

In an update to members, the director general of compensation and benefits says an interim program will phase out the old benefit with decreasing payments until July 2026.

Brig.-Gen. Virginia Tattersall says eligible members will be enrolled automatically and should get a lump-sum payment to cover the summer months sometime in the fall.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

