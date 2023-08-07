Crash in waters of Georgian Bay kills 28-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

A crash in the waters of Georgian Bay on Sunday left a 28-year-old man dead, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a personal watercraft rental business on Mosley Street in Wasaga Beach at around 6:15 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police said two personal watercrafts had collided in the waters of Georgian Bay.

A 28-year-old man involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said officers are investigating the incident, while Transport Canada and the Ministry of Labour have been notified.

Any witnesses or anyone with video footage of the crash was asked to contact the OPP.

