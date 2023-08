See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP say a driver was charged with careless driving after a collision sent a motorcyclist to hospital.

Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Haldimand Road 9 and Highway 56 in Haldimand County.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

A 51-year-old driver from Grimsby has been charged with careless driving.