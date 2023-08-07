Menu

Canada

Man found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries on Halifax boardwalk: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted August 7, 2023 9:37 am
A disturbance near the 1500 block of Lower Water Street was reported around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, and Halifax police found a man with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
A disturbance near the 1500 block of Lower Water Street was reported around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, and Halifax police found a man with life-threatening injuries. AV
Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a man was found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront boardwalk on Sunday night.

In a release, Halifax police said a disturbance near the 1500 block of Lower Water Street was reported around 9:40 p.m.

“The victim was transported to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said members from the special investigations section of the integrated criminal investigation division are investigating the case and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.

