Man found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries on Halifax boardwalk: police

Police are investigating an aggravated assault after a man was found unresponsive on the Halifax waterfront boardwalk on Sunday night.

In a release, Halifax police said a disturbance near the 1500 block of Lower Water Street was reported around 9:40 p.m.

“The victim was transported to hospital with what is believed to be life-threatening injuries,” police said.

Police said members from the special investigations section of the integrated criminal investigation division are investigating the case and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact authorities.