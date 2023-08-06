Driver and passenger dead after head-on collision north of Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead after a head-on collision between two vehicles north of Montreal in Saint-Thomas, Que. Saturday afternoon.

Quebec provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says the incident occurred after a first vehicle tried to pass traffic on a curve in the road and hit a second, oncoming vehicle.

Police were called at around 12:15 p.m. to the crash site, about 70 kilometres north of Montreal in the Lanaudiere region.

The driver and passenger of the first vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two people in the second vehicle were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Route 158 was closed for several hours while collision reconstruction experts analyzed the crash scene, but it reopened to traffic Saturday evening.