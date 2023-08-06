Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian struck by Toronto police vehicle in Earlscourt Park collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 4:49 pm
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The right side of a Toronto police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after they were struck by a police car in Toronto on Sunday,

Toronto police said in a post on social media the collision took place in Earlscourt Park around 2 p.m. when a police scout car and a pedestrian were involved in a collision.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police said the incident was not related to a festival and counter-demonstration in the park that injured nine on Saturday.

There has been an increased police presence in and around Earlscourt Park since an Eritrean festival on Saturday turned violent. The licence for that festival has been revoked, with police remaining at the scene Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Incident at festival in west end Toronto park results in several injuries'
Incident at festival in west end Toronto park results in several injuries
