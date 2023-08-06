Family issues plea for help in locating missing Maple Ridge, B.C. senior

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP and the family of a missing man issued pleas for help for a missing senior in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday.

Seventy-six-year-old Otto Csaszar was reported missing on Friday when he left his home on 207A Street near Dewdney Trunk Road around 10 a.m.

Otto’s son Bence issued a public plea for help outside the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“We are extremely concerned about his safety and well-being,” he said.

“He is well-loved, he has underlying health conditions like asthma. He hasn’t eaten anything since Friday morning, he must be really hungry and thirsty.

“Please help us find him.”

"Please bring my dad home." Ridge Meadows RCMP is continuing to seek public assistance to locate missing 76-year-old, Otto Csaszar.

Police said Csaszar made it to the local gas station around 11 a.m. where he intended to buy a newspaper but failed to return home.

“Mr. Csaszar does not have a cellphone and does not have much money on him,” Insp. Adam Gander said, with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Search and rescue, and the RCMP helicopter conducted an urban search until midnight on Friday night. Ridge Meadows RCMP notified CP Rail, Metro Vancouver Transit and Fraser Health for their awareness.”

Csaszar is described as five-feet-two-inches tall. He is balding with grey hair on both sides of his head, and wore a green Puma t-shirt, black Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and red and blue sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

“We are asking the public if they see Mr. Csaszar, to stay with him and please call 911,” Gander said.

“We are also asking Maple Ridge residents to check their backyards and the surrounding green spaces around their homes.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.