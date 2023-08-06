Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family issues plea for help in locating missing Maple Ridge, B.C. senior

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP and the family of a missing man issued pleas for help for a missing senior in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Sunday.

Seventy-six-year-old Otto Csaszar was reported missing on Friday when he left his home on 207A Street near Dewdney Trunk Road around 10 a.m.

Otto’s son Bence issued a public plea for help outside the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“We are extremely concerned about his safety and well-being,” he said.

“He is well-loved, he has underlying health conditions like asthma. He hasn’t eaten anything since Friday morning, he must be really hungry and thirsty.

“Please help us find him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Csaszar made it to the local gas station around 11 a.m. where he intended to buy a newspaper but failed to return home.

“Mr. Csaszar does not have a cellphone and does not have much money on him,” Insp. Adam Gander said, with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Search and rescue, and the RCMP helicopter conducted an urban search until midnight on Friday night. Ridge Meadows RCMP notified CP Rail, Metro Vancouver Transit and Fraser Health for their awareness.”

Trending Now

Csaszar is described as five-feet-two-inches tall. He is balding with grey hair on both sides of his head, and wore a green Puma t-shirt, black Nike windbreaker, blue jeans, and red and blue sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Click to play video: 'Delta police drone finds missing person'
Delta police drone finds missing person

“We are asking the public if they see Mr. Csaszar, to stay with him and please call 911,” Gander said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are also asking Maple Ridge residents to check their backyards and the surrounding green spaces around their homes.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

More on BC
missing personMaple RidgeRidge Meadows RCMPBC missing personmissing bc personMissing BC SeniorMissing person Maple Ridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices