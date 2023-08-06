Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Second World War veteran celebrates 100th birthday

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted August 6, 2023 4:53 pm
Wildman, 100, served a photographer in the air force in World War II View image in full screen
WWII vet Yvonne Wildman celebrated her 100th birthday on August 1st.
For many, the Second World War is a history lesson, but for Yvonne Wildman, photographing it was her day job.

On Aug. 1st, Wildman celebrated her 100th birthday.

Growing up as the only girl in a house with seven brother, Wildman took after her father, developing a fondness for engines.

With initial hopes of being an engineer, Wildman joined the Royal Canadian Air force at 19, with a friend, wanting to see the world.

However, due to having a Grade 8 education, she had to work as a photographer, as her dream job required a Grade 10 education.

“Well, I went into photography not because I wanted to, because they wouldn’t let me go into what I wanted to,” Wildman said.

After six months of basic training, she went to Vulcan, Alta., where she helped bomber pilots train. She recalled her first flight making her feel queasy.

“I couldn’t have cared if that plane had crashed — I felt so sick,” she said.

When her service came to an end, Wildman and the rest of the women’s division of the air force were let go. She retired and went on to mother seven of her own children, with whom she shares her stories, not just through word of mouth, but with photos she took.

“It’s a part of my life that I would do again,” she said.

Wildman said there was no secret to living a long life, but added, “If I did (have a secret), I wouldn’t tell you.”

