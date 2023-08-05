B.C. man arrested for selling drugs at music festival, $145K in cash seized

A Lower Mainland man was arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a music festival in B.C.’s Interior late last month, along with nearly $150,000 in cash being seized.
According to police, officers were notified by festival security on July 25 that a large amount of drugs was being sold by an attendee from his recreational vehicle.
“Police arrived and were directed to the RV in question,” said B.C. RCMP, “where a large amount of money, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located.”
RCMP said more than $145,000 and 100 grams of suspected controlled substances were seized during the arrest.
Police did not mention what event it was, but the annual Shambhala Music Festival ran July 20-24 near Salmo.
The RV occupant, identified as a 45-year-old from Vancouver, was arrested. Police say the investigation continues.
Comments