Health

Wash your fruits and veggies: B.C. experiences Cyclospora infection outbreak

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 4:44 pm
Costco Wholesale is voluntarily recalling Alpine Fresh brand Snap Peas due to possible Cyclospora contamination.
Snap peas are one of the imported foods in Canada that have been previously linked to Cyclospora illness. Costco Wholesale voluntarily recalled this Alpine Fresh brand of snap peas due to possible Cyclospora contamination in October 2015. Credit: Canadian Food Inspection Agency
The BC Centre for Disease Control is urging residents to wash their fruits and veggies thoroughly, or cook them when possible, as the province experiences an outbreak of parasitic infections.

As of July 31, 43 cases of Cyclospora infection were recorded in the province, nine of which were acquired without travelling outside of Canada or the United States. The last time B.C. experienced such an outbreak was in 2017, with 41 cases reported around this time of year, the BCCDC said Friday.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness, with common symptoms including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes fever. It is most commonly found in tropical and subtropical places like Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, India, and Nepal.

Cyclospora outbreak: Canadian health officials warn of parasite causing illnesses

While most infections in B.C. are related to travel, during the spring and summer, the BCCDC said the province sees an increase in non-travel-related cases.

“Cyclospora infection can occur due to eating contaminated, imported raw produce, especially leafy greens, fresh herbs and berries,” it wrote in a news release.

“Locally-grown produce is not known to carry Cyclospora.”

Canadians warned about potential outbreak of Cyclospora

The BCCDC and provincial health authorities are currently investigating locally-acquired cases to determine their source. Young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems are most likely to experience severe illness, it warned.

Residents are asked to wash or cook foods previously linked to Cyclospora infections.

Vegetables include broccoli, lettuce, cabbage, celery, peas, snap peas, cucumbers, carrots, and green onions. Basil, cilantro, cherries, raspberries, and blackberries may also be impacted.

The public is encouraged to wash hands frequently, avoid drinking untreated water from streams, rivers, lakes, ponds or shallow wells, and when travelling, avoid fruits and vegetables that can’t be peeled, as well as drinking bottled water from a reputable source.

