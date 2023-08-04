Manitoba man, 20, killed in rollover on rural road, RCMP say

A 20-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled in a ditch in the RM of St. Anne, Manitoba RCMP say.
The single-vehicle crash took place Thursday night on Road 40 E near Road 46 N.
Police said the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.
Officers from the Steinbach detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
