Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Manitoba man, 20, killed in rollover on rural road, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 3:18 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 20-year-old man is dead after his vehicle rolled in a ditch in the RM of St. Anne, Manitoba RCMP say.

The single-vehicle crash took place Thursday night on Road 40 E near Road 46 N.

Police said the driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

Officers from the Steinbach detachment continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Girl dies following UTV rollover in Manitoba, RCMP continue to investigate'
Girl dies following UTV rollover in Manitoba, RCMP continue to investigate

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Canada
RCMPFatal CrashManitoba RCMPRolloverFatal RolloverSteinbach RCMPRM of St. Anne
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices