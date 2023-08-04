4 people seriously injured during violent machete attack in north Edmonton, charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were seriously injured — three of them critically — in an overnight machete attack earlier this week in north-central Edmonton’s Beverly neighbourhood.

Police responded Monday, July 31, around 4 a.m. to a disturbance at a home near 118th Avenue and 38th Street.

Officers arrived to find two women and a man suffering from extensive, life-threatening injuries. Police said the attacks happened at a second home nearby.

While the officers were providing urgent first aid to the three victims while waiting for EMS to arrive, another man suffering from a serious stab wound was discovered in a vehicle nearby.

While police said the machete assaults were not random, investigators believe they were unprovoked.

A suspect was identified and on Wednesday, Bobby-James Lavallee, 33, of Prince George, B.C. was found and arrested.

Lavallee is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, as well as breaching his conditions and probation.

The weapon has not been found and police believe it may be at a home or business near the crime scene.

On Friday, police said investigators were looking for the public’s help to find the machete. The weapon is described as a “Kukri” style knife, (pictured above.)

If the long knife is found, witnesses are asked not to touch it and to immediately call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.