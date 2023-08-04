Calgary police looking for stolen boat that may turn up on Alta., B.C. lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police Service is asking the members of the public to come forward if they have information about a powerboat that was stolen early Tuesday morning outside a home in the city’s northwest.

The boat, a white 2021 Centurion, was parked on a trailer outside a house in the 6000 block of Bowness Crescent Northwest.

Officers canvassed the area that day and are now looking for witnesses, dashcam footage or CCTV footage from the area between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Aug, 1.

Police also hope members of the public can keep an eye out for the boat on lakes in Alberta and British Columbia in the coming weeks.

Anyone with information about the incident or who believes they’ve seen the boat recently are asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

View image in full screen A white 2021 Centurion powerboat on a trailer Calgary police was stolen early on Aug. 1, 2023. Calgary Police Service / handout