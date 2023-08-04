‘Skinniest, most malnourished’ dog SPCA workers have seen recovering after rescue from rural B.C. area

An emaciated Labrador retriever mix that was rescued from a remote area in Enderby, B.C., is starting on a long road to recovery, despite the odds being against him.

“(The dog named) Fish emerged from the woods in the middle of nowhere, bone thin and covered in sores. He was so sad looking,” Meranda Dussault, manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre, said in a press release.

“His finder brought him directly to the animal centre and we took him straight to the vet. Fish was one of the skinniest, most malnourished dogs I have seen.”

Dussault said Fish had a body score of one out of nine. An ideal condition score is five.

As such, he needed intravenous fluids for dehydration, and a specialized diet and feeding schedule to safely get him on track to gain weight.

That also required a number of tests to ensure his internal organs were still functioning after such a lengthy period of starvation. Once Fish is healthy enough to undergo surgery, he will have dental surgery be neutered.

“We have to make sure he stays on the right path to recovery so for the foreseeable future he will be making regular trips to the vet clinic,” Dussault said, adding that as he heals his unique personality is emerging.

“He is always happy, always wagging his tail and always ready to jump in your lap and make your day. He is a true fighter and given the severity of the condition he was found in, it is an absolute miracle he is still alive.”

Isabell Diederichs, assistant manager of the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre where Fish is currently recovering, said he is a very special creature who expresses love and affection with his eyes.

“We don’t know if Fish knew this was his chance to be saved, or if it was just pure luck he came out of the woods where he did,” Dussault said.

Fish urgently needs a foster from the area so he can continue to recover and heal in the comfort of a home. If you are interested, you can contact the BC SPCA’s Shuswap animal centre. Fish will be available for adoption in approximately three weeks.

If you can help Fish and other animals in need at the BC SPCA, please visit medical.spca.bc.ca.

