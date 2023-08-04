32-year-old man faces 71 charges following series of break and enters, thefts in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man is facing 71 charges following a string of break-and-enters, as well as thefts, in local businesses that began in January 2023.

According to a release, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Break and Enter Unit laid charges against the accused.

“The incidents all occurred around the areas of 8th Street, Broadway Avenue, and Louise Avenue, and electronics and several thousand dollars in cash and gift cards were stolen,” the release read.

“After further investigation and with assistance from businesses, video surveillance played a crucial role in identifying the suspect and laying charges.”

Police stated the suspect was arrested on July 7, 2023, and found to be in possession of break-and-enter tools.

The 71 charges include break-and-enter, theft, possession of break-and-enter tools, committing an indictable offence by concealing identity and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

A court date was not stated.