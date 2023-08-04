Menu

Crime

32-year-old man faces 71 charges following series of break and enters, thefts in Saskatoon

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 4, 2023 12:11 pm
A 32-year-old man faces 71 charges including break and enter following an investigation into a series of incidents to local businesses dating back to January. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old man faces 71 charges including break and enter following an investigation into a series of incidents to local businesses dating back to January. File / Global News
A 32-year-old man is facing 71 charges following a string of break-and-enters, as well as thefts, in local businesses that began in January 2023.

According to a release, members of the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Break and Enter Unit laid charges against the accused.

“The incidents all occurred around the areas of 8th Street, Broadway Avenue, and Louise Avenue, and electronics and several thousand dollars in cash and gift cards were stolen,” the release read.

“After further investigation and with assistance from businesses, video surveillance played a crucial role in identifying the suspect and laying charges.”

Police stated the suspect was arrested on July 7, 2023, and found to be in possession of break-and-enter tools.

The 71 charges include break-and-enter, theft, possession of break-and-enter tools, committing an indictable offence by concealing identity and mischief.

A court date was not stated.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police Service breaks down crime statistics'
Saskatoon Police Service breaks down crime statistics
