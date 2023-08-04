Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Guelph on the civic holiday

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 4, 2023 10:33 am
Despite being a holiday, most stores will be open on the Monday including beer and LCBO stores. View image in full screen
Despite being a holiday, most stores will be open on the Monday including beer and LCBO stores. Global News
We are at the halfway point of summer and that means the mid-season long weekend holiday is approaching.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed in Guelph on the Civic Holiday Monday.

What's open in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday

  • Lyon outdoor pool is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • All splash pads and wading pools including Market Square
  • Guelph Transit will be operating on a Sunday service
  • GO Transit is operating on a Saturday service schedule
  • Stone Road Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grocery and retail stores will be open with reduced hours
  • Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway and Woolwich Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most LCBO stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's closed in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday

  • All banks, provincial and federal offices
  • All City administration offices including City Hall
  • Ontario Court of Justice (Provincial Offences Court)
  • All museums and Guelph Public Library branches
  • All recreation and community centres
  • Sleeman and River Run Centres
There is no garbage collection on Monday. The collection day will be moved to one day later.
There is also no mail delivery on Monday.

