We are at the halfway point of summer and that means the mid-season long weekend holiday is approaching.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed in Guelph on the Civic Holiday Monday.

What's open in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday

Lyon outdoor pool is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All splash pads and wading pools including Market Square

Guelph Transit will be operating on a Sunday service

GO Transit is operating on a Saturday service schedule

Stone Road Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery and retail stores will be open with reduced hours

Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway and Woolwich Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most LCBO stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What's closed in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday

All banks, provincial and federal offices

All City administration offices including City Hall

Ontario Court of Justice (Provincial Offences Court)

All museums and Guelph Public Library branches

All recreation and community centres

Sleeman and River Run Centres

There is no garbage collection on Monday. The collection day will be moved to one day later.

There is also no mail delivery on Monday.