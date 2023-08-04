We are at the halfway point of summer and that means the mid-season long weekend holiday is approaching.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed in Guelph on the Civic Holiday Monday.
What's open in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday
- Lyon outdoor pool is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- All splash pads and wading pools including Market Square
- Guelph Transit will be operating on a Sunday service
- GO Transit is operating on a Saturday service schedule
- Stone Road Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grocery and retail stores will be open with reduced hours
- Beer Store locations on Silvercreek Parkway and Woolwich Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Most LCBO stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
What's closed in Guelph for the 2023 August civic holiday
- All banks, provincial and federal offices
- All City administration offices including City Hall
- Ontario Court of Justice (Provincial Offences Court)
- All museums and Guelph Public Library branches
- All recreation and community centres
- Sleeman and River Run Centres
There is no garbage collection on Monday. The collection day will be moved to one day later.
There is also no mail delivery on Monday.
