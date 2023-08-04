Whats open and closed in Barrie and Simcoe County over the Civic Long Weekend

Send this page to someone via email

As the Civic long weekend approaches, several businesses and services in and around Ontario’s Barrie and Simcoe County region will have altered hours. Here’s a look at what is open and what is closed over the next few days and what activities are happening.

Over the Civic long weekend, City of Barrie will be hosting Kempenfest, Aug. 4-7, along the waterfront. Kempenfest is one of the largest outdoor arts, crafts, and music festival in Ontario. More details are posted on Kempenfest.com.

Barrie residents are not permitted to use fireworks on the Civic holiday weekend.

Public facilities

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday.

Barrie Public Library will be closed Sunday and Monday.

City of Barrie recreation facilities are closed on Monday.

Downtown parking (on-street and lots) is enforced on the Civic Holiday.

The Simcoe County Administration Centre will be closed to the public on Monday, including the Service Simcoe Contact Centre.

The Simcoe County Museum is open for regular operating hours Monday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All Ontario Works offices are closed Monday.

Beginning June 30, lifeguards will be on duty daily from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (weather-permitting) at Johnson’s and Centennial for the summer season.

The Tiffin Boat Launch will be closed during Kempenfest, Aug. 4-7. The public boat launch at the City of Barrie Marina will be available but no trailer parking is available.

Garbage collection

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling, or yard waste collection in Barrie on Monday.

There will be no changes to the Simcoe County regular curbside waste collection schedule.

All Simcoe County waste drop-off facilities are closed on Monday.

The Barrie landfill will be closed on Monday.

Transit

Barrie Transit will run according to an extended Sunday service schedule on Monday. Barrie Transit will offer a free Kempenfest shuttle service from Aug. 4-7 to service the festival, serving as a park ‘n ride from Allandale Recreation Centre, Bayfield Mall and the Downtown Transit Terminal.

GO Transit will be operating on its Saturday schedule on Monday.

LINX Transit will not operate on Monday.

Reminder: tents or sunshades are not permitted at #BarrieWaterfront parks unless such tent or sunshade is solely supported by no more than one pole & have no more than one wall or side. Visit https://t.co/IvvBLpEDlO for Guidelines for Beach Use. — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) June 27, 2023

Malls

Georgian Mall will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Tanger Outlets will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Park Place hours might defer depending on the store on Monday

Other services