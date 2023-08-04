Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital: Elgin County OPP

A multi-vehicle crash just outside of St. Thomas, Ont., sent four people to hospital earlier this week.
OPP said in a tweet on Thursday, just after 6 p.m., that the collision happened around Talbot Line, between Lyle Line and John Wise Line, in Elgin County.
Few details have been released, but police say that two of the four people sent to hospital are being treated for serious injuries.
Talbot Line between Lyle Line and John Wise Line was closed following the collision, but had reopened as of early Friday.
