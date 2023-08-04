Menu

Economy

How did Canada’s economy perform in July? Statistics Canada to reveal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2023 7:26 am
Business News: Interest rate hike still looms
Statistics Canada is set to release its July jobs report Friday morning.

The release will provide employment figures for last month as economists watch for signs of economic weakening.

Canada’s unemployment rate has been rising for the previous two months, and high interest rates are expected to have pushed unemployment up further.

Economy grew in May, slowed in June: StatCan

In June, the unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent.

Wage growth also slowed in June, rising 4.2 per cent year-over-year.

RBC says it expects the economy added 25,000 jobs, but that strong population growth means the unemployment rate may have still risen.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

