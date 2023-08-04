How did Canada’s economy perform in July? Statistics Canada to reveal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Statistics Canada is set to release its July jobs report Friday morning.

The release will provide employment figures for last month as economists watch for signs of economic weakening.

Canada’s unemployment rate has been rising for the previous two months, and high interest rates are expected to have pushed unemployment up further.

2:08 Economy grew in May, slowed in June: StatCan

In June, the unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Wage growth also slowed in June, rising 4.2 per cent year-over-year.

RBC says it expects the economy added 25,000 jobs, but that strong population growth means the unemployment rate may have still risen.