Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No structures lost on Wednesday in Lower East Adams Lake fire: Regional district

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 8:54 pm
Smoke rises from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Columbia Shuswap Regional District
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No structures were lost on Wednesday night, say local officials, despite unexpected winds dramatically flaring up the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says that the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting that its fire crews and structure protection personnel were able to hold the fire primarily north of Rawson Road, where residences are located.

“BCWS wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on-site overnight,” said the regional district.

Click to play video: 'Planned ignitions underway on Osoyoos wildfire'
Planned ignitions underway on Osoyoos wildfire

“Helicopters and fixed-wing aerial resources will be used to fight the fire as needed.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday afternoon, the CSRD said projections done by BC Wildfire indicated there was little concern for fire growth along the blaze’s southern flank, near the community of Dorian Bay.

However, not long after issuing that statement, the CSRD issued an evacuation order for 92 properties in Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach. All those properties had been on evacuation alert.

The fire was sized at 2,527 hectares on Thursday, the same as it was on Wednesday afternoon, and is deemed to be out of control.

Click to play video: 'Studying the social impacts of wildfire disasters'
Studying the social impacts of wildfire disasters

An area resident told Global News that officials should have been listening to local concerns.

“We were passing on concerns and we were being told by the BC Wildfire Service, and I quote, ‘The fire behaviour observed poses no threat of spreading out to threatened properties,’” Wayne Bilawchuk said on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
“It’s moved five kilometres today [Wednesday] through two communities. So, somebody dropped the ball big time.”

It also issued an evacuation alert for the northern reach of Tsutswecw Provincial Park, though there are no residences in this area.

The CSRD said seven water skimmers battled the blaze from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and that helicopters bucketed water to support crews in the area until they were grounded due to darkness.

Click to play video: 'Sparks from a passing vehicle likely caused three grass fires in West Kelowna.'
Sparks from a passing vehicle likely caused three grass fires in West Kelowna.

In related news, the public is asked to stay off Adams Lake, and the Adams Lake ferry is no longer transporting the public to the east side, though it remains open for wildfire crews and first responders.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

“This wildfire remains a quickly evolving situation,” said the regional district. “Information will be posted as it comes in from the field.”

— with files from Kareem Gouda

Click to play video: 'BCWS pleads with public to stop flying drones in fire zones'
BCWS pleads with public to stop flying drones in fire zones
BC wildfiresBC InteriorBC Wildfire Servicesouthern interiorShuswapColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictCSRDAdams LakeLower East Adams Lake WildfireAdams Lake FireDorian Bay
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices