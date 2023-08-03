No structures lost on Wednesday in Lower East Adams Lake fire: Regional district

Send this page to someone via email

No structures were lost on Wednesday night, say local officials, despite unexpected winds dramatically flaring up the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says that the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is reporting that its fire crews and structure protection personnel were able to hold the fire primarily north of Rawson Road, where residences are located.

“BCWS wildland firefighters and structure protection personnel remained on-site overnight,” said the regional district.

“Helicopters and fixed-wing aerial resources will be used to fight the fire as needed.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the CSRD said projections done by BC Wildfire indicated there was little concern for fire growth along the blaze’s southern flank, near the community of Dorian Bay.

However, not long after issuing that statement, the CSRD issued an evacuation order for 92 properties in Dorian Bay, Woolford Point and Enns Reach. All those properties had been on evacuation alert.

The fire was sized at 2,527 hectares on Thursday, the same as it was on Wednesday afternoon, and is deemed to be out of control.

An area resident told Global News that officials should have been listening to local concerns.

“We were passing on concerns and we were being told by the BC Wildfire Service, and I quote, ‘The fire behaviour observed poses no threat of spreading out to threatened properties,’” Wayne Bilawchuk said on Wednesday.

“It’s moved five kilometres today [Wednesday] through two communities. So, somebody dropped the ball big time.”

It also issued an evacuation alert for the northern reach of Tsutswecw Provincial Park, though there are no residences in this area.

The CSRD said seven water skimmers battled the blaze from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and that helicopters bucketed water to support crews in the area until they were grounded due to darkness.

In related news, the public is asked to stay off Adams Lake, and the Adams Lake ferry is no longer transporting the public to the east side, though it remains open for wildfire crews and first responders.

After a report of a jet-ski interfering with aircraft, BCWS has asked boaters in all watercraft types to stay off the lake. Aerial operations are critical to the firefighting effort.

Even a single watercraft can cause delays.

“This wildfire remains a quickly evolving situation,” said the regional district. “Information will be posted as it comes in from the field.”

— with files from Kareem Gouda