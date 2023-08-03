Suspects sought after Mississauga home vandalized: Peel police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home in Mississauga was vandalized.

Peel Regional Police said on July 25 at around 4 a.m., a home in the city’s Lorne Park area was vandalized by four or five suspects on bicycles.

Police said security footage captured the suspects throwing objects at the home, causing the front window to break and “alarming the home owners.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.