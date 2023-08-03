Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after Mississauga home vandalized: Peel police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 4:45 pm
WATCH: A video released by Peel Regional Police appears to show suspects throwing items at a home in Mississauga.
Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home in Mississauga was vandalized.

Peel Regional Police said on July 25 at around 4 a.m., a home in the city’s Lorne Park area was vandalized by four or five suspects on bicycles.

Police said security footage captured the suspects throwing objects at the home, causing the front window to break and “alarming the home owners.”

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Crimepeel regional policeMississaugaPRPcrime mississaugaMischief InvestigationMischief MississaugaMississauga home vandalized
