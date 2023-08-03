Suspects sought after Mississauga home vandalized: Peel police

Police are seeking to identify suspects after a home in Mississauga was vandalized.
Peel Regional Police said on July 25 at around 4 a.m., a home in the city’s Lorne Park area was vandalized by four or five suspects on bicycles.
Police said security footage captured the suspects throwing objects at the home, causing the front window to break and “alarming the home owners.”
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
More on Crime
- Million-dollar auto theft ring in Ontario results in almost 300 charges by police
- Canadian Olympic memorabilia, national gymnastics medals stolen from athlete’s home in Ontario
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooter should get death penalty, jury decides
- Thousands of B.C. health-care workers’ information exposed in data breach
Comments