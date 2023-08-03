Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Montreal man aiming to break burpee record, raise money in memory of brother

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal man aiming to break a burpee sprint world record and raise money in memory of his brother'
Montreal man aiming to break a burpee sprint world record and raise money in memory of his brother
WATCH: Samuel Finn’s story gives the expression “no pain, no gain” new meaning. He’s set himself a quest – to do more than one thousand burpees inside of one hour. As Gloria Henriquez reports, he’s training to break a world record and raise money for a worthy cause.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

It’s probably the most hated, most dreaded exercise in the book: burpees.

And that is exactly the reason why Sam Finn chose to do them — 1,010 in less than one hour, to be precise.

He is aiming to break the Guinness World Record.

“I wanted something that when I told everyone they would say, ‘Are you insane?’ and they would talk about it,” Sam said.

To prepare for the event, Sam does up to 1,800 of them every week.

Sam Finn in burpee-training mode as he attempts to break Guinness World Record. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News View image in full screen
Sam Finn in burpee-training mode as he attempts to break Guinness World Record. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News.

He is putting himself through the gruelling process neither for vanity, nor glory, but to raise awareness about sarcoma, an extremely rare and aggressive form of cancer that can develop in the bones or soft tissues.

Story continues below advertisement

Sarcoma took the life of his older brother Cedric, a man described as full of love for life, bravery and determination.

He was Sam’s best friend and his inspiration.

“I keep telling myself, this is easy because it actually is easy when I compare it to what he had to go through,” Sam explained.

Cedric was only 27 years-old when he was diagnosed. In the span of a few months, he underwent an orthopedic surgery, two brain surgeries and multiple chemotherapy treatments.

“He was in great shape, he was enjoying life and ten months after, he passed away,” said Steven Finn, Sam and Cedric’s dad.

Steven Finn (left) and son Sam Finn hold a portrait of Cedric Finn on Aug.3, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News View image in full screen
Steven Finn (left) and son Sam Finn hold a portrait of Cedric Finn on Aug.3, 2023. Gloria Henriquez/Global News.

Throughout it all, his family says Cedric kept his spirits high, fighting courageously until the very end.

Story continues below advertisement

“It definitely inspires me to keep pushing through hard times,” Sam said.

Sam is also raising funds to find a cure. His goal is to raise $80,000 for the Cedars Cancer Foundation.

Trending Now

Because sarcoma only represents one per cent of all cancer diagnoses, experts say it’s underfunded and under-researched.

Sam’s help goes a long way.

More on Health

“Research is the way to save more people from these cancers, minimize the burden of families and individuals and yes, we are surgeons — we do surgery for this — but maybe we hope that one day, a pill will be enough to cure your cancer,” says Dr. Robert Turcotte, an orthopedic surgeon at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

Dr. Turcotte’s team has already benefitted from funds Sam has raised.

Because yes, he’s done this before.

Back in 2019, Sam beat the Guinness World Record for a marathon: the most burpees in 12 hours, completing 5,234.

He raised close to $70,000.

“The one-hour burpee record is going to be a lot harder. It’s a sprint. It’s going to be very hard to maintain such a high speed,” Sam said.

Story continues below advertisement

It will be undeniably hard, but as he learned from his brother Cedric, it’s worth the fight.

Click to play video: 'Martha Wainwright stands up to cancer with “Music as Healing” initiative'
Martha Wainwright stands up to cancer with “Music as Healing” initiative
Quebec healthWe are a Greater MontrealMUHCSarcomaCedars Cancer FoundationBurpees4CancerCedric Finn FundSamuel FinnSarcoma ResearchSteven Finn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices