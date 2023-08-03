University of Lethbridge being sued by controversial prof for violating freedom of expression

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Frances Widdowson, professor Dr. Paul Viminitz and student Johan Pickle are suing the University of Lethbridge for allegedly violating their freedom of expression and assembly by cancelling an event where Widdowson would have spoken about “how wokeism threatens academic freedom.”

Wokeism is defined as the promotion of liberal progressive ideologies and policy as an expression to injustices and prejudices.

“The ideology of wokeism, which demands that the identities of oppressed groups (and) the views of oppressed groups be accepted as being true, even if one is disputing the claims that are being made,” said Widdowson.

The lawsuit is being headed by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

In 2022, Viminitz invited Widdowson to speak at the university about how “wokeism” is a threat to free speech, open inquiry and dissent. Many students opposed her speech due to some comments Widdowson had previously made.

Story continues below advertisement

Two petitions went around the University of Lethbridge campaigning to cancel the event.

Widdowson was previously fired from her role in the department of economics, justice and policy study at Mount Royal University in Calgary following allegations of workplace harassment and intimidation. This was during controversy around comments she made on how residential schools had positive educational benefits and when she questioned if the abuse that occurred actually equates to “cultural genocide” as described in the Truth and Reconciliation Act.

The university cancelled the event on these four grounds:

Her statements that “seek to minimize the significant and detrimental impact of Canada’s residential school system are harmful” For safety concerns for the “diverse” community Delegation of decision making being given to indigenous people Her presentation would cause an impediment to “meaningful reconciliation”

Widdowson decided to still attend the presentation where she was met with a peaceful counter protest that included drumming, chanting and shouting.

Story continues below advertisement

“My experience at the University of Lethbridge is a textbook case of how ‘wokeism’ is threatening academic freedom and freedom of expression on university campuses,” said Widdowson. “Instead of encouraging faculty and students to engage with my ideas… the University of Lethbridge created an ‘unsafe space’ for critical thinking and open inquiry.”

Widdowson, Viminitz and Pickle all believe that the cancelling of the event goes against their charter rights of freedom of thought, belief, opinion, expression, and freedom of peaceful assembly.

“The U of L in fact wants to keep students ‘safe’ from hearing anything the U of L might disagree with. This is completely contrary to why U of L exists in the first place,” stated John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

The three individuals claim to be pursuing legal action on principle alone.

“There’s no monetary compensation being demanded. It’s completely about the principle,” said Widdowson. “(We ask) the University of Lethbridge (to) make a statement about how the freedom of expression rights of myself, Paul Viminitz and Jonah Pickle were violated.”

The University of Lethbridge said that it cannot comment on the legal matter and will not be providing a statement at this time.