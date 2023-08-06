What’s opened and closed in Halifax on Natal Day

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is celebrating Natal Day on Monday, with some closures in effect throughout the Halifax area during the holiday.

The day will begin with this year’s Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day Parade kicking off on Novalea Drive in Halifax at 10 a.m. before proceeding south onto Gottingen Street, eventually crossing the MacDonald Bridge into Dartmouth.

The parade will travel onto Alderney Drive, turning east on Ochterloney Street and continue until it officially wraps up at the festivities on Maple Street.

The municipality is advising residents to anticipate traffic delays, street closures, and parking restrictions along the parade route. The MacDonald Bridge will be closed to traffic for the duration of the parade.

The Halifax Regional Municipality is advising residents of the following municipal program and service level adjustments for the upcoming Natal Day long weekend, including the holiday on Monday, August 7. https://t.co/zqZIgRpTQq pic.twitter.com/pwETtYv7bM — hfxgov (@hfxgov) August 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Groceries, shopping

Most grocery stores including Atlantic Superstore, Sobeys, Costco, and Gateway Meat Market will be open, but some may be operating on reduced hours.

The Mic Mac Mall and Halifax Shopping Centre will be operating on holiday hours with both locations opening at noon and closing at 5:00 p.m.

All NSLC outlets will be open, although most will be operating on reduced hours of 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All pharmacies will be open.

Public transit and parking

All Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service, with both the Alderney Ferry and Woodside Ferry running every 30 minutes.

The first ferry leaving the Alderney terminal will depart at 7:30 a.m. Its last trip departing the Halifax Ferry terminal will be at 11:45 p.m.

On Mon., Aug. 7, #Hfxtransit Alderney & Woodside Ferry service will be providing 30-min service. Buses will operate on Holiday Schedules for Natal Day. 🚌⛴️ For Schedule Info: https://t.co/qmgMxrUgZj pic.twitter.com/qLLdBJbBFC — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) August 4, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The Woodside Ferry will begin its regular commute from Dartmouth at 7:37 a.m., with the final trip returning from the Halifax terminal at 8:52 p.m.

Several bus routes are expected to be impacted by the Halifax-Dartmouth Natal Day Parade, as some buses will detour from the MacDonald Bridge to the MacKay Bridge beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The release encouraged passengers to visit the city’s service disruption page for more information on affected routes.

“In lieu of fares, passengers are encouraged to make a monetary donation to Feed Nova Scotia,” the release said. “Donation bins will be available at the Alderney Ferry Terminal and the Halifax Ferry Terminal.”

On-street parking in areas that typically require payment will be made free on Monday.

Waste collection

There will be no garbage, organic or recyclable collection during the holiday, as the scheduled Monday collection would’ve occurred on the previous Saturday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed.

Libraries, recreational facilities

All Halifax Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.

All municipal beaches and splash pad locations will be open, as well as the Halifax Common Aquatics Facility, Cole Harbour Outdoor Pool and Bedford Outdoor Pool.

Story continues below advertisement

The Emera Oval and the Sackville Sports Stadium will remain open — although several municipality-operated recreational facilities will be closed. The city is encouraging residents to call ahead to see if their respective facility is open. Contact information can be found in the municipality’s recreation centre directory.

Contact centre

The city’s 311 contact centre will be closed on Monday.

“However, urgent calls can still be reported,” the release said.

Firework display

Halifax residents are being asked to consider attending professional firework displays instead of using consumer fireworks, as the city will be putting on a firework display at Lake Banook in Dartmouth on Monday at 9:30 p.m.

If residents do choose to produce a firework display of their own, they’re being advised to select a spacious site that is about 30 metres by 30 metres.

Celebrate Natal Day safely. Attend professional fireworks displays within the municipality instead of using consumer fireworks. If a burn ban is in place, fireworks will be prohibited. Check for burn ban updates after 2 p.m. at https://t.co/fjvpKKjxM6 or https://t.co/AKXRqCTjwY pic.twitter.com/viuj9cZONV — Halifax Fire (@hfxfire) August 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“Consumers fireworks should be set off away from structures, trees, dry grass, overhanging hydro lines, or tree branches,” a statement read. “Residents should also check burning restrictions guidelines (updated at 2 p.m. daily) for the latest guidance.”

The city added that any changes surrounding the day’s events will be published on the HFX Civic Events Facebook and Twitter pages.

Canada Post

There will be no collection or delivery of mail on Natal Day.