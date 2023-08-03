Alberta pulls support for 2030 Commonwealth Games, bid efforts cancelled: sources

The Government of Alberta has pulled its support for a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, effectively terminating the effort to secure a bid for the games, sources have confirmed to Global News.

A joint bid had been considered for the 2030 Games, in partnership with the cities of Edmonton and Calgary, the province, the Tsuut’ina Nation, Enoch Cree Nation and Government of Canada.

The plan was to host the games over 11 days in August 2030 with competitions and events between Calgary, Edmonton, Tsuut’ina Nation, the Bow Valley and other communities across Alberta.

Late Wednesday, the province notified the Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Bid Committee, the group working to secure a bid, that it was pulling out of the effort, according to a statement from the group.

A decision on moving forward with a bid was expected this month as bids for the 2030 Games are due to the Commonwealth Games Federation by Aug. 31.

“In less than a month we were going to share the plan with the public and were eager to have an open dialogue about community priorities, advancing Reconciliation and building a vision as Albertans that we could collectively work towards,” Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Bid Committee officials said in a statement to Global News. “We are disappointed with the unexpected decision by the Government of Alberta and will not be commenting further at this time.”

Officials behind the bid previously announced they were undergoing a feasibility assessment for the bid, at a cost of $4 million split between the province, Edmonton and Calgary.

Officials behind the bid have said facilities like McMahon Stadium, a Calgary field house, Commonwealth Stadium, an indoor velodrome and lawn bowling greens in Edmonton would be considered for event venues but upgrades could also be possible.

Edmonton previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1978. Victoria was the last Canadian host city in 1994.

Earlier this year, Hamilton was considering a bid to host the games in 2030, but was informed by Commonwealth Sport Canada it was no longer the preferred candidate after the Ontario government wouldn’t commit to funding.

Alberta’s exit as a potential host adds to the list of cities and countries that have pulled out of hosting. Australia announced last week it wouldn’t host the 2026 iteration of the games due to rising costs.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years, with competitors representing 74 nations and territories.

-More to come…

—with files from Global News’ Saif Kaisar and Emily Mertz.