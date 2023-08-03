S&P/TSX composite down, U.S. markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading while U.S. markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.74 points at 20,104.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44 points at 35,238.52. The S&P 500 index was down 12.97 points at 4,500.42, while the Nasdaq composite was up 11.73 points at 13,985.17.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.99 cents US compared with 74.99 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up US$1.58 at US$81.04 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.30 at US$1,973.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.88 a pound.