Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 11:55 am
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Thursday, Aug. 3
WATCH: Hot with the possibility of thunderstorms — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, Aug. 3, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
The Newcomer Centre at Saskatoon Public Schools, dealing with Saskatoon’s budget shortfall, and Yoda seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting students and families

New immigrants to the city have a support system in place at Saskatoon Public Schools.

The Newcomer Centre is supporting students as they transition to a new country and school system.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Travis Homenuk on the different ways the centre is helping students and their families.

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting students and families

Progress being made on budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

There’s a lot of talk about money these days at Saskatoon City Hall. Council is dealing with a major shortfall ahead of budget deliberations in November.

The goal is to bridge that gap in the days ahead, but there’s a lot of work for councillors to do during special meetings in dealing with the shortfall.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton looks at the progress to date and the next steps council is taking in dealing with the budget shortfall.

Progress being made on budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Yoda

Trending Now

Yoda is a two-year-old mixed breed who needs a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for the enthusiastic dog.

Archibald also addresses the need for foster families in Adopt a Pet.

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Yoda

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 3

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 3.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 3
Adopt a PetFamily MattersSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon Public SchoolsGlobal News Morning SaskatoonSaskatoon BudgetDavid KirtonNews Hope Dog RescueNewcomer Centre
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

