Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 3

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting students and families
New immigrants to the city have a support system in place at Saskatoon Public Schools.
The Newcomer Centre is supporting students as they transition to a new country and school system.
Chantal Wagner speaks with Travis Homenuk on the different ways the centre is helping students and their families.
Progress being made on budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton
There’s a lot of talk about money these days at Saskatoon City Hall. Council is dealing with a major shortfall ahead of budget deliberations in November.
The goal is to bridge that gap in the days ahead, but there’s a lot of work for councillors to do during special meetings in dealing with the shortfall.
Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton looks at the progress to date and the next steps council is taking in dealing with the budget shortfall.
New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Yoda
Yoda is a two-year-old mixed breed who needs a new home.
Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for the enthusiastic dog.
Archibald also addresses the need for foster families in Adopt a Pet.
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 3
Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 3.
