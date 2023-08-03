Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, Aug. 3

See more sharing options

The Newcomer Centre at Saskatoon Public Schools, dealing with Saskatoon’s budget shortfall, and Yoda seeks a home in Adopt a Pet.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, Aug. 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Saskatoon Public Schools supporting students and families

New immigrants to the city have a support system in place at Saskatoon Public Schools.

The Newcomer Centre is supporting students as they transition to a new country and school system.

Chantal Wagner speaks with Travis Homenuk on the different ways the centre is helping students and their families.

3:34 Saskatoon Public Schools supporting students and families

Progress being made on budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

There’s a lot of talk about money these days at Saskatoon City Hall. Council is dealing with a major shortfall ahead of budget deliberations in November.

The goal is to bridge that gap in the days ahead, but there’s a lot of work for councillors to do during special meetings in dealing with the shortfall.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton looks at the progress to date and the next steps council is taking in dealing with the budget shortfall.

4:07 Progress being made on budget shortfall: Coun. David Kirton

New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Yoda

Yoda is a two-year-old mixed breed who needs a new home.

Sandra Archibald from New Hope Dog Rescue describes the best type of home for the enthusiastic dog.

Archibald also addresses the need for foster families in Adopt a Pet.

3:42 New Hope Dog Rescue seeks a home for Yoda

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Thursday, Aug. 3

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Thursday, Aug. 3.

