Toronto Argos defence has been very good forcing turnovers so far in 2023

DaShaun Amos hasn’t played receiver since high school but still knows what to do when he gets the football.

The veteran CFL defensive back had a 58-yard interception return TD in Toronto’s 31-13 win Saturday over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Halifax. It was Amos’s second career pick-six but the Argonauts’ league-leading third this season.

Jamal Peters also had pick-six Saturday but it was negated by penalty. Toronto’s defence has certainly done its part in the defending Grey Cup champions’ 6-0 start, leading the league in turnovers forced (22) and interceptions (14).

Amos said there isn’t an official competition within Toronto’s secondary for most interceptions and TD returns. But Argos defensive backs stay after practice to work on their ball-hawking and return skills.

“We’re just honing in on our details and making sure we’re doing our job,” he said. “Doing our job is one part, getting the ball back for the offence is the other.

“But the cherry on top is definitely putting the ball in the end zone.”

Not that Toronto’s offence needs help as it leads the CFL in offensive points (31 per game), offensive touchdowns (20) and average gain per play (7.19). It has also committed just six turnovers and allowed seven sacks — both league lows.

But forcing turnovers — especially at crucial times — can dramatically impact games. They can give the recovering team a huge boost while delivering a decisive blow to the opposition’s psyche.

“Absolutely,” said Corey Mace, Toronto’s second-year defensive co-ordinator. “One of the ingredients of winning football is protecting the ball on offence and taking it away on defence and vice versa on special teams both ways.

“It can be a drive killer, it can be a game changer. The more we can create, the higher our winning percentage goes up.”

A fact not lost upon head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“If you win the turnover battle, most times you should win,” he said. “I think our secondary, when it gets opportunities, makes the most of them.”

Toronto’s penchant for forcing turnovers is no accident. Mace planted that seed in the first meeting with his defence at training camp.

“We do preach that if we get it we do want to score and I’ve been very pleased with how often we’ve been able to get there,” said Mace. “But you also have to coach it and drill it and know when to take your opportunities.

“Our defensive coaching staff does a great job of teaching the guys in their position groups when to take those opportunities and the guys are listening, shooting their guns and coming down with it.”

Mace cites familiarity as one reason for Toronto’s early defensive success.

“A lot of the guys are in their second year in the system and feel more comfortable,” he said. “That goes a long way for the guys who are new to the system being able to talk to the guy next to them who understands what we’re trying to accomplish.

“And it’s buying into what we’re trying to build as far as the intangibles of our defence The guys are taking it and running with it and making it their own. It’s fun to watch.”

Third-year Argo Robertson Daniel has certainly flourished in Mace’s defence this year. He’s second in the CFL in interceptions (four) but has a league-high 194 return yards, TD and two fumble recoveries.

Toronto is also allowing just 19.7 offensive points per game, third-lowest in the CFL. The defence is the league’s second-best against the run (63 yards per game, 3.9-yard average).

However, Toronto is allowing 321.7 passing yards per game and a 70.8 completion percentage, both CFL highs. Ditto for the 11 TD passes and 160 completions surrendered.

But Toronto is tied with B.C. and Calgary for the fewest 30-plus yard completions allowed (seven), meaning all three defences rarely surrender big plays.

“Ideally we don’t want to give up the yards but this system has kind of been that (bend but don’t break),” Mace said. “We might not lead the league in yards allowed per game but we’re going to be able to have our eyes on the quarterback and take those opportunities to take the ball away.

“The ultimate goal is to come away with the win and you can only do that by not letting them score.”

Toronto is tied with Hamilton and Calgary for third in CFL sacks (22), three behind co-leaders B.C. and Winnipeg. Newcomer Folarin Orimolade has a team-high five and was among five Argos to get to the quarterback versus Saskatchewan.

Toronto has a CFL-high 10 players with at least one sack.

“It’s an extremely talented and deep group in my opinion,” Mace said of his defensive line. “Any time you can rush with four and generate pressure it’s an amazing deal.”

Amos said Toronto’s front seven makes the secondary’s life much easier.

“We don’t have to worry if this guy is going to get his drop, if the defensive line is going to get pressure or the guy next to you is going to get deep,” he said. “I only have to worry about my job and I know as long as I do mine, everyone else will do there’s and we’re going to get it done.”