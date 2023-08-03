Cocaine, cash and weapons seized in Maidstone, Sask. RCMP traffic stop

See more sharing options

Kilo the police dog found over a kilo of cocaine in a vehicle during an RCMP traffic stop near Maidstone, Sask., on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said they stopped a vehicle along Highway 16 and Kilo indicated he smelled narcotics.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $11,415 in Canadian currency, a baton and brass knuckles.

Police arrested 34-year-old Joshua Lawrence Termul of Saskatoon, who faces trafficking and weapons charges. Termul appears in court on Thursday.