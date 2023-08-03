Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

York Police recover $350K worth of stolen construction equipment after it was posted for sale

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 3, 2023 9:29 am
A piece of the stolen construction equipment, York Regional Police say. View image in full screen
A piece of the stolen construction equipment, York Regional Police say. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

York Regional Police say $350,000 worth of equipment used for construction has been recovered after part of it was posted online for sale.

Police said on July 27, officers received a call from a man reporting that earlier that month on July 1 his skid loader was stolen from a construction site in Toronto.

The victim then said he saw his stolen skid loader for sale online and contacted police, investigators said.

Through their investigation, police said officers found more stolen equipment including a mini excavator, a mini power bucket, two heavy-duty float trailers, a boat trailer and skid steer attachments such as forks, a bucket and a jackhammer.

Investigators said the equipment is worth more than $350,000.

Police have charged Michael Lopez, 30, of Brampton, with trafficking in property over $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
A piece of the stolen construction equipment, York Regional Police say. View image in full screen
A piece of the stolen construction equipment, York Regional Police say. York Regional Police
ConstructionYork Regional PoliceYork Regionconstruction workConstruction EquipmentStolen construction equipmentskid loader
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices