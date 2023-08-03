York Police recover $350K worth of stolen construction equipment after it was posted for sale

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say $350,000 worth of equipment used for construction has been recovered after part of it was posted online for sale.

Police said on July 27, officers received a call from a man reporting that earlier that month on July 1 his skid loader was stolen from a construction site in Toronto.

The victim then said he saw his stolen skid loader for sale online and contacted police, investigators said.

Through their investigation, police said officers found more stolen equipment including a mini excavator, a mini power bucket, two heavy-duty float trailers, a boat trailer and skid steer attachments such as forks, a bucket and a jackhammer.

Investigators said the equipment is worth more than $350,000.

Police have charged Michael Lopez, 30, of Brampton, with trafficking in property over $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000.

